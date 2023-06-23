Welcome to this beautiful home that boasts 4 bedrooms plus den/office with a large private backyard in sought out Meriwether neighborhood. Perfectly situated on almost ¼ acre that backs to green space on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Natural lighting abounds in this spacious home with tall and vaulted ceilings. Attention to detail with many upgrades including kitchen with gas range, large island with bar seating, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry and open floor plan. Main level has large front porch, covered back porch, kitchen, living area with gas fireplace, den/office with double doors, powder room and wood laminate flooring, Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms plus laundry room. Primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, large closet and huge en suite with double sinks and large window to allow natural light to filter in. Central air conditioning with gas forced air heating. Tons of interior storage plus 3 car garage finished with painted drywall. Walk to neighborhood clubhouse (1743 Meriwether Lane) with heated pool, kitchen, gym, showers, playground & basketball court all included in the low $49 per month HOA fee. 5 minutes to I-5 & Horseshoe Lake. 25 minutes to Lake Merwin. Easy access to outdoor activities, shopping and schools. Comcast high speed internet available. Do not miss this rare opportunity to live in a great home in a beautiful, quiet community.