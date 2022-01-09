4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $549,900

This two story home is what you have been waiting for! Meticulously maintained in quiet and well kept Woodland neighborhood, just a stones throw to the lake! This 4 bdrm and 2.5 bathroom home features tall ceilings, hardwood floors, custom tile work, and updates throughout. Master suite is spacious w/jetted tub, large bathroom, and walk in closet. Large lot with a fully fenced backyard! HUGE RV parking. 3 car garage, and room for kiddos to play! Come see this lovely home today, it will go QUICK!