4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $524,900

4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $524,900

Stunning two story in sought after Meriwether neighborhood. Well laid out floor plan with 3 bedrooms upstairs, spacious loft, and an additional main floor full bedroom and bathroom. Laminate floors, granite counters, new interior paint, high ceilings, and quality finishes throughout. Master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet, soaking tub, shower, and dual vanity. Meriwether neighborhood has a private pool, park, and clubhouse with a gym! Come see this gem today!

