4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $519,000

Full Remodel 4 Bedroom Plus Den/Office Home! Wide Plank LVP on the main floor and New Carpet Up. Kitchen w/SS appliances, New 5 Burner Gas Stove, Granite Counters, and Pantry. Secluded yard w/treed view, firepit, and covered patio.Primary Bedroom w/ensuite, new tile flooring, soaker tub, oversized walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Laundry room. Bright w/natural light.Fresh Landscaping. Turnkey and a must-see! Amazing Clubhouse, Pool, Playground, Kids room, Gym, and Basketball court.

