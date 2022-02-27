4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $489,000

Imagine catching fish for dinner across the street from this Woodland Lakeview property! This meticulously maintained 2 story home is ready for new owners. 4Brm/2.5 baths has room for all! Primary bedroom with bath on main level. Lots of closet space, New laminate flooring, large living room and walk in closets make this house a home. Too many features to list! Don't delay, will sell quickly.