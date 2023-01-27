 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $474,900

Privacy awaits! 2018 Manufactured home on almost 9 acres with VIEWS galore! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan, beautiful kitchen, forced air heating, & A/C. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet, huge tub, and shower. Laundry area w/storage, & fridge. Enjoy the expansive views from the deck of the wildlife, trees, Mt. Hood, or explore out on your land. Backs to Weyerhaeuser land. High speed internet!! Outbuildings with endless possibilities. Open House 1/28 9am-11am.

