This home needs TLC and sits on 2 Beautiful flat acres! Sellers are purchasing new oven and dishwasher to be included in sale. Large garage and massive barn on property. Buyer to do due diligence. This won't last long! Please do not show up on property without appointment. Dogs need to be removed for showings. Sold as is. Seller unable to do repairs.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $440,000
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
