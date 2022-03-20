 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $374,900

Adorable and affordable ranch home. Cosmetic fixer awaiting your own personal touches. Well laid out floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Attached two-car garage with partial living space conversion. Forced air heating, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, laundry room with storage. Driveway fits up to 8 cars! 1/3 of an acre lot. Plenty of room to build a shop. There is nothing on the market like this! Call today before it's to late!

