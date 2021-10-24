4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $364,900

OPEN HOUSES: SAT 10/23 10-1pm, SUN 10/24 12-3pm! Hard to find 4 bedroom home! This home boasts a large kitchen with stone counters and has included stainless appliances. Great master suite with vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms are good sized. Convenient upstairs laundry. One of the biggest backyards in the neighborhood with new deck/stairs. Close to town and schools! The neighborhood has two parks to enjoy! Forced air heat and air conditioning, brand new water heater.