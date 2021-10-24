 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $364,900

4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $364,900

4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $364,900

OPEN HOUSES: SAT 10/23 10-1pm, SUN 10/24 12-3pm! Hard to find 4 bedroom home! This home boasts a large kitchen with stone counters and has included stainless appliances. Great master suite with vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms are good sized. Convenient upstairs laundry. One of the biggest backyards in the neighborhood with new deck/stairs. Close to town and schools! The neighborhood has two parks to enjoy! Forced air heat and air conditioning, brand new water heater.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News