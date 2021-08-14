 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $349,000

Welcome Home to this adorable property in Woodland. Featuring a bright and spacious kitchen with original hardwood floors throughout. Updated bathroom on the main floor and crown molding in living room with extra rooms and full bathroom upstairs! Enjoy a peaceful and quaint walk way that wraps around the house filled with beautiful flowers and berries. The detached garage offers enough space for a workshop and gazebo for entertaining. This property is worth seeing!

