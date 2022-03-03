4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,425,000

Simply INCREDIBLE custom home loaded w/quality. 2 SHOPS one w/bath & finished 2nd level for guest quarters + 4 car attached garage. Tall ceilings, crown molding, 7' island in kitchen, slab granite counters throughout, steam shower & sauna on lower, lavish mstr suite/bath. 3 propane gas FP's, awesome covered outdoor living w/kitchen set up. Amazing home theater, bonus rm. w/beer taps/wet bar, hot tub, home gym. Ask for FEATURE SHEET. 6 minutes to I-5 & 21 more minutes ALL FREEWAY to Portland