Picturesque skyline views from this exceptional custom 3 bedroom home with a shop on 4.95 acres! Two of the acres are usable and would be great for a garden. The additional forested acreage provides privacy for the perfect getaway from the city after a day's work! Fantastic open floor plan, with high ceilings, built-ins & impeccable finishes throughout! Luxurious primary en-suite! Gourmet kitchen, spacious island & huge walk-in pantry! Enjoy the upstairs flex space that can be used as a bedroom, family room or home gym. With a full bathroom as well as large walk-in closet. Expansive sliding doors onto covered deck overlook professionally landscaped backyard retreat with hot tub & horse shoe pit. Impressive 42X46 sq ft shop for all your toys with an upstairs ADU!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,250,000
