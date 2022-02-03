4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,200,000

This home is close to the city, just 9 miles to Woodland, WA and 1-5, yet privately located in a natural setting. Built with a retreat-like feel, this 3,275 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 bath and is centered on 5.4 acres with 1,000 feet of Johnson Creek private frontage. Bordering the property to the west, north and east are all state land. A fully furnished 720 sq.ft, apartment with 1 bedroom, full bath and open patio sits above a detached 4-car garage and covered storage area.