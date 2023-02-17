This custom home offers luxury living! With over 3,100 sq.ft. featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a sunroom, office, mudroom, and 3-car garage. Close proximity to the Lewis River. Easy access to freeways and other amenities while maintaining a private setting. Luxurious main floor master with soaking tub, and huge closet. The home boasts stunning woodwork, storage, and is perfect for entertaining guests with large living areas. Enjoy the best of indoor-outdoor living w/expansive landscaping.