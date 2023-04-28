This custom home offers luxury living! With over 3,100 sq.ft. featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a sunroom, office, mudroom, and 3-car garage. Close proximity to the Lewis River. Easy access to freeways and other amenities while maintaining a private setting. Luxurious main floor master w/soaking tub, & huge closet. The home boasts stunning woodwork, storage, and is perfect for entertaining guests with large living areas. Enjoy the best of indoor-outdoor living w/expansive landscaping.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,149,900
