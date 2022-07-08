4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,065,000

$695,000 build cost. Includes allowance for deck shown per plan as back covered patio, includes permit fees and water/sewer hookup allowances, includes an in house interior designer who coordinates selections with buyers, includes allowances for cabinets/ hard surfaces/ plumbing/ flatwork/ landscape/ excavation. 2700 sq ft of easy one level/dual living, 616 sq ft of garage, Power and Water available. Spanning views of Mt Hood, Mt Jefferson, and the Columbia River, the home of your dreams awaits!