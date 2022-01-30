Looking for quiet country living? Beautiful one level home on a wooded 5 acre lot in the desirable gated community of Steelhead Landing. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large open great room concept; perfect for large gatherings. Rustic kitchen with SS appliances/deep-sink/pantry/island. Enjoy the large primary suite w/WI closet and separate his/her sinks. 3 car garage/RV parking w/hookups. Community area where you can BBQ, host events, or simply enjoy the river. Come fall in love!
4 Bedroom Home in Toutle - $585,000
