4 Bedroom Home in Toledo - $599,500

Looking for FLAT land/LARGE SHOP 72x40/3 CAR garage 36x24/3+ BEDROOMS/2+ BATHROOMS? If so, look no further! Great location situated on 3+ Acres off Jackson Hwy w/easy I-5 Access. Comfortable country kitchen w/eating space, oversized walk-in pantry and new counter tops. Opens into living room and OVERSIZED Master suite. Master suite offers its own bonus space for den/office or TV/sitting room, W/I closet, jetted tub and tile shower. Upstairs offers 3beds/1bath. Come view the options and say WOW!