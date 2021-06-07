 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $725,000

4 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $725,000

4 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $725,000

Horizon Views of Mt. St. Helens & Silver lake! This large corner lot boast impressive curb appeal in ideal neighborhood. Large open floor plan with Sleek bamboo flooring, spacious kitchen with quarts counter tops, induction cook top, commercial Fridge & breakfast nook with french doors to covered seating!Comes with a true master suite w/5 piece bath, Den/office, large bonus room and additional 3 beds. Enjoy your backyard views on approx .75 acre lot in a Community offering private lake access!! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News