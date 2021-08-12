Horizon Views of Mt. St. Helens & Silverlake! This large corner lot boast impressive curb appeal in ideal neighborhood. Large open floor plan with Sleek bamboo flooring, spacious kitchen with quartz counter tops, induction cook top, SS/Fridg, Pot filler breakfast nook with french doors to covered seating!Comes with a true master suite w/5 piece bath, Den/office, large bonus room and additional 3 beds. Enjoy your backyard views on approx .75 acre lot in a Community offering private lake access!!
4 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $685,000
