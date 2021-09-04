4 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $439,900

NEW ROOF. NEW crawlspace/beams. Quiet, country living in Silverlake. Short drive to Silverlake. The inviting front living space offers a wood pellet stove for all those cozy winter nights. Master with en suite with bath. LVP throughout main living areas. 4th bed/bonus room upstairs. Updated kitchen with s/s appliances. Pantry. Huge shop with wood stove and meat locker. Small barn for all the storage. FLAT acreage. Don't miss this One.