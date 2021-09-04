NEW ROOF. NEW crawlspace/beams. Quiet, country living in Silverlake. Short drive to Silverlake. The inviting front living space offers a wood pellet stove for all those cozy winter nights. Master with en suite with bath. LVP throughout main living areas. 4th bed/bonus room upstairs. Updated kitchen with s/s appliances. Pantry. Huge shop with wood stove and meat locker. Small barn for all the storage. FLAT acreage. Don't miss this One.
4 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $439,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
After nearly five hours of public comment and discussion, the Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday passed resolutions stating the board won’t …
As of Wednesday, more than 94% of PeaceHealth caregivers had met the employer’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements and those who did not were p…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Residents of the Alabama Street homeless encampment will be moved to a secondary location while Longview tackles an extended cleaning of the c…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
CASTLE ROCK — Drivers along Interstate 5, just north of Castle Rock, should have a new place to fill up and rest next summer.
The number of COVID-19 vaccinations given in the state and Cowlitz County appears to be rising very slightly over the last couple weeks, after…
The multi-million dollar extension of Beech Street concluded Friday when Longview held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new road.
Woodland has become the first city in Cowlitz County to pass a formal declaration opposing Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.