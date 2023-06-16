Elegant home lives so comfortably! Hickory hardwood flooring throughout, quartz countertops w/undermount sinks, tiled showers & tub surround, 4 large bedrooms plus a spacious office. Vaulted Great room opens to a huge island kitchen and a generous size dining room all with front row view of floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace. Huge, easy maintenance, composite deck is partially covered and looks over the back yard abutting a wooded area with no homes behind you! Extras include sprinkler system, large walk-in pantry,pot filler,built in vacuum, garden shed, trayed ceilings and 9' ceilings, water feature and located next to common area not to be built on. Lots of extra storage above the garage & also in tall space under the home. Very nice development of custom homes on smaller acreage. Within an easy 5 mile commute to I-5, Longview & 3 Rivers Mall. Columbia River just 3.5 miles! Beautiful home, with quality features, that lives so comfortably!