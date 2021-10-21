 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $824,900

Stunning custom built home on 10 acres of private forest land. Interior includes grand entrance with wood floors, open floor plan with formal living & dining rooms, Cherrywood finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen with eat-bar, tile floors, granite counter tops, built-in range, double ovens. Family room features fireplace, backyard views. Primary suite with fireplace, soaking tub & walk-in closet. 8Ft doors throughout. 2 tankless water heaters. Pull through garage, 2 water features & tool shed.

