A truly extraordinary home! 4 Bedrooms, 3.75 Eleven foot ceilings throughout. Oak hardwoods and IPE Brazilian Mahogany Flooring. Peachtree Windows and Andersen Doors. Kitchen with Subzero refrigerator, double convection ovens, Bosch dishwasher and baking center. Spacious master suite with jetted soaking tub, ceramic tile, dual sinks, glass & tile walk in shower and private viewing deck. Full basement w/rec room, bedroom and bath with Mosaic Tile. Workshop and 3 Bay Garage w/attic storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $795,000
