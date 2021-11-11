Live the quality of life only a farm can provide! Beautifully updated farm home w/great room feel, spacious frml rm w/archway to frml dining rm and updated kitchen w/new SS appls, 4 bdrms, 2 bthrms, master on main, family rm, 2 bdrms & full bath on upper floor, utility rm-crafts rm-office-strge on lower floor, 40x60 shop-carport-garage & rented studio, asphalt parking, large barn w/hay loft, fenced pastures, 14.43 level acres rented space on property for trailer. Only 10 minutes to Longview!
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $789,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A dog stolen Saturday along with a truck had to be put down due to injuries.
Radio station KLOG, Hometeam 100.7, recently dropped the ESPN Sports format and went back to playing “The Greatest Hits of All Time,” somethin…
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said he had expect school staff exemptions rates to be higher than the average for state workers, which was about 3% granted, and he expected rural districts to be higher than urban exemption rates.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Kelso police asking for help identifying the individuals who stole a vehicle from the AMPM at 1700 Allen Street around midnight Sunday.
Angela Eyer-Harder’s Longview food truck only mentions two menu items in its name — but don’t let that fool you.
-
- 2 min to read
The pandemic is contributing to waves of overloaded funeral homes, and also causing people to forgo loved ones’ viewings or memorials altogether.
Backlash already is brewing in Woodland after a candidate who described herself on Facebook as a "radicalized progressive witch" is set to joi…
Longview classified school staff told the school board Monday the current worker shortage will only get worse if the district does not increas…
AUBURN – The Hilanders had all the answers.