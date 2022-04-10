4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $719,000

Live the quality of life only a farm can provide! Beautifully updated farm home w/great room feel, spacious frml rm w/archway to frml dining rm and updated kitchen w/new SS appls, 4 bdrms, 2 bthrms, master on main, family rm, 2 bdrms & full bath on upper floor, utility rm-crafts rm-office-strge on lower floor, 40x60 shop-carport-garage & rented studio, asphalt parking, large barn w/hay loft, fenced pastures, 14.43 level acres rented space on property for trailer. Only 10 minutes to Longview!