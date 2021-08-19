Amazing Home & Property Including a 50'x36' Barn/Arena MultiUse Building in a Beautiful Setting. Plenty of Outdoor Riding Area & Fenced Pasture. 5 Acres. 3,000 SF 4 Bed 4 Bathrooms. Master on the Main. Massive Great Room, Open Kitchen w/ Island, Massive Dining Area. High Ceilings. Patio. Family Room. Deck. Huge Attached 2 Car Garage & 2 Car Detached 26.5'x51' Garage/Shop w/ Concrete Floor & w/ Tack Room & Loft. 12'x16' Toy Shed. Gated Entry. Blueberries. Garden Space. Territorial & Forest Views.
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $699,900
Longview police reported Wednesday afternoon that a person on 38th Avenue called 911 to report an unknown man outside the residence.
Guest column: Governor’s vaccination and mask mandates trample Washingtonian’s personal rights and should be rescinded
There is no doubt the issue dominating the news and our email inboxes is the Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent vaccination mandate, issued Aug. 9. We s…
A transient was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to cut two people — including a man who tried to help him — in the parking lot of a …
Reykdal said at the Friday press conference that he also will support a vaccine mandate for students, once the state clears the vaccines for use in children and they get full approval.
The City of Longview is planning a cleanup at the Alabama Street homeless camp to improve conditions before fall rains begin, as planning for …
Cowlitz County health officials are concerned the Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate may further strain the health-care system, but ar…
An 18-year-old man is facing three child sex charges involving a 14-year-old boy he met while working at a Longview grocery store in 2020.
Cowlitz County recorded 52 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as continuing high virus activity stresses regional hospitals.
Kelso police recovered a dead body floating in the Cowlitz River on Thursday morning with no initial evidence of foul play or self-harm.
