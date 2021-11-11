4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $653,000

Tree-lined driveway greets you as you approach this well maintained 4bd/2bath home sitting on 2+ acres. Great location in a quiet area where wildlife enjoys to roam. Great Room concept w/vaulted ceiling, large windows/sky lights, eating island, propane F/S stove perfect for taking off the fall chill. Bedrooms and full bath opposite side from Master suite. Master w/large WI closet, 3/4 bath, slider to covered concrete patio. Patio flows to trex deck w/gas stubs. Ample parking for RV/boats/toys!