4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $610,000

Beautifully maintained home on approximately 1.2 acres of usable land. From the vaulted living room ceiling to the amazing custom kitchen, there is no place like this home. The master bedroom is sizable with an upgraded suite and walk in closet. Give your friends something to be jealous about, this home features a detached shop with four large bays and two attached car ports. The property has ideal garden space and room to dream big. Are you ready to make memories? Welcome home!