 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $599,900

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $599,900

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $599,900

Quality. Move in Ready. 4 Bed 4 Bath 3,435 SF 2 Story. Cul-De-Sac. Just Mins. to Town & I-5. Territorial Views. Built in 2007. Beautiful Cozy & Comfortable Living Room. Hardwood Floors. Carpet. Useful Den/Office. Spacious Formal Dining Room. Entertainer's Kitchen w/ Spacious Eating Space. SS Appliances. Gas Cooktop. BI Double Oven. Granite. Pantry. Relaxing Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Spacious Master Suite w/ WI Closet & w/Bath. 2nd Master Suite w/Bath. High Ceilings. Skylights. Covered Deck.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News