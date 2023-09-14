Nestled on 2.5 acres of serene countryside, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom farmhouse offers a picturesque escape with sweeping mountain views. A perfect blend of rustic charm and modern comforts, the home features a welcoming formal dining room, a farmhouse kitchen bathed in natural light, a cozy living room, and a dedicated media room complete with a projector and screen. The master suite, along with three additional bedrooms, provides ample space for relaxation. Outside, the gently terraced property showcases fruit trees, a 3-car garage, and a dog run, offering endless possibilities for outdoor enthusiasts. Located in a quiet, friendly neighborhood, this farmhouse presents an exciting opportunity for those looking to add their personal touch and create their dream home amidst the tranquility and natural beauty of the mountainside. Don't miss the chance to make this farmhouse your own and embrace a life of rural charm and endless possibilities.