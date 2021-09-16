4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $596,500

This spacious and well appointed home is ready for your own personal touch! Park-like neighborhood with vast territorial and mountainous views from all windows. 4 bedrooms plus 2 bonus rooms for crafts or extra bedrooms. 2 large decks and plenty of patio space. Deep 2 car garage plus 3rd bay for RV w/ hydro lift. Tons of storage. New water heater. Large laundry room w sink, W/D stay. All appliances stay. Large family room with wet bar and fridge. Close to I-5, fine dining, and mall.