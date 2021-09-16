This spacious and well appointed home is ready for your own personal touch! Park-like neighborhood with vast territorial and mountainous views from all windows. 4 bedrooms plus 2 bonus rooms for crafts or extra bedrooms. 2 large decks and plenty of patio space. Deep 2 car garage plus 3rd bay for RV w/ hydro lift. Tons of storage. New water heater. Large laundry room w sink, W/D stay. All appliances stay. Large family room with wet bar and fridge. Close to I-5, fine dining, and mall.
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $596,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 21-year-old Longview man plead guilty to two counts of child rape Wednesday.
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
A woman died in an RV fire in Lexington early Thursday morning, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release.
Residents of the Alabama Street campsite will be moved to a nearby parking lot beginning Monday to prepare for a multi-week cleanup of the cur…
Brian Thompson can more or less count his major auditions on one hand.
As Washington hospitals, including PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, report an increase in pregnant COVID-19 patients, doctors are urging c…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
People using the federal food assistance program known as SNAP will receive a 21% permanent benefits increase this fall, as temporary pandemic…
Cowlitz County’s high level of COVID-19 activity has led to more than 80 cases among students and staff at three local school districts that p…