New Price!! Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood on a forested dead-end street. Remodeled kitchen, dining room, living room, updated bathrooms, primary with attached bath + 2 more bedrooms on the main. The lower level contains a large fam/rec room, mini bar, 3/4 bath, 4th bedroom or office, home theater and second entry - great for entertaining all ages! Other features include a vaulted main entry, 2 fireplaces, and a spacious deck. Cowlitz River and territorial views from the large picture windows, which also bring in lots of natural light. New flooring in many rooms. Low maintenance yard. Five minutes from the freeway. This home has been well maintained and is move in ready!