4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $550,000

Welcome home! If you are looking to go back in time this is the home for you:) Custom-built Victorian-style w/covered porch, enter into an open/bright living/dining area. Kitchen remodeled with SS apps, granite countertops, & custom cabinets. Details galore, w/plenty of space for all. Love the outdoors, let your imagination take you away on 1.31 acres in your backyard, Newer roof, external paint, water heater, mini-splits. Detached shop/garage.

