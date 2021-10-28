 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $535,000

Large 4 Bedroom with 2160 square feet on five acres of privacy. Beautifully updated and with enough space to live sustainably. Open Contemporary Floor Plan. Enough Room to add a Shop. About 10 minutes to shopping and restaurants. So many details on the newly updated interior and all on one level with large deck looking off into nature.

