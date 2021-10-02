 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $520,000

Charming home with a lake view. Quality built with so much character. Admire the craftsmanship and woodwork. Beautiful, one-of-a-kind custom window seats in the living room. Nicely sized and fenced backyard with fruit trees and covered porch for BBQ. Additional covered parking space with rear accesses to a quiet back alley. All the updates with permits. Enjoy kayaking, fishing, summer concerts at the Lake. College and hospital within a 4-minute drive. Additional 396sqft for your creative space.

