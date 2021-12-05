 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $519,900

Come check out this nicely updated home in a quiet neighbourhood. Large bedrooms and multiple bonus areas/family rooms great for entertaining. New deck facing a large green space behind the home! The backyard is an entertainers dream with a half basketball court, mini putt putt green, Hot Tub and built in covered outdoor kitchen/grill space. RV/Boat parking pad just installed. Don't miss the open house Saturday/Sunday 12-2pm!

