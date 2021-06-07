4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $495,000

Brand New 2021 home just 30 days away from completion. At the final stages of this 2,183 sq ft 2 story home with 9 ft ceilings on the main, 4 bedroom 2.5 baths with sleek laminate flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, large windows, mini ductless heating/cooling for each room, Large vaulted master suite,, newer fencing and Patio, paved driveway with room for RV parking and fresh landscaping am to build yourll this sitting on 1.3 acres, with roo future shop. Act quickly before its gone! View More