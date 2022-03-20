 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $479,900

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $479,900

Location, Location, Location! Over 2700 sqft home with 4 bedrooms + Bonus room. Main floor and upper floor primary bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage PLUS detached shop PLUS shed for gardening tools. Across from Mint Valley Golf Course. In well established neighborhood.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News