4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $459,900

4 bedroom, two full bathroom home in desirable Longview neighborhood. Take in the serene surroundings and wellkept, mature landscaping. Walk into the home right into the living room with gas fireplace and abundant natural light. Living room leads into open concept dining room and kitchen with plenty of storage. Down the hall you'll find 1 full bathroom and 3 bedrooms including the main bedroom with double closet. Downstairs has cozy family room with wet bar, another bedroom, bath, and laundry.