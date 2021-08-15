4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $439,000

Looking for a home with a "Tree house feel", this is it! This 2716 Sq Ft 4bd/2.75 ba has high ceilings, large windows and is nestled on a dead end street in the quiet community of Columbia Heights. You can enjoy nature from inside or step out onto one of 2 decks. Minutes from shopping, schools and Center City of Longview. The home is 1.5 stories with finished basement. A bonus room below the garage has a wet bar and French doors that lead out to the backyard, great for entertaining, addition