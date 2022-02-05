Welcome to this 4 bed charmer, one house from the lake! Plenty of room in this 2448 sqft home. The partial finished basement provides additional, versatile space and makes a good family room, bonus room, or even 5th bed! Lots of windows plus french doors bring light into the home. Roomy kitchen with eating space. The main floor primary has its own bath. Outside, enjoy the privacy-fenced back patio and covered hot tub!
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four drive-by shootings have been reported on two different days within 12 days of each other in the Longview-Kelso area.
A Cowlitz County judge charged in 2020 with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Kelso has pleaded guilty to reckless driving. C…
WestRock plans to build a new corrugated boxing plant — double the size of its current facility — and employ more people in Longview by the en…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Longview police seized more than a pound of illegal narcotics worth more than $7,000 Tuesday night in Longview from a man they call a “large-s…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Statement says Donald Sahota had been trying to stop armed robbery suspect from entering house when deputies arrived
Federal environmental officials are disposing of hundreds of improperly stored chemicals — including those that are highly flammable and in co…
Late last week, a Rainier man took home $50,000 in winnings from a Powerball ticket he bought nearly six months ago.
The Castle Rock School District is asking parents and other voters not to take out anger over mask mandates on the district’s levy attempt.