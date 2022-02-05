4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $435,000

Welcome to this 4 bed charmer, one house from the lake! Plenty of room in this 2448 sqft home. The partial finished basement provides additional, versatile space and makes a good family room, bonus room, or even 5th bed! Lots of windows plus french doors bring light into the home. Roomy kitchen with eating space. The main floor primary has its own bath. Outside, enjoy the privacy-fenced back patio and covered hot tub!