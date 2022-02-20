4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $425,000

Come home to this beautiful house in a sought after neighborhood in Longview heights this home sits on .6 of an acre with phenomenal views of the city! It's updated throughout with new 2021 appliances. New flooring, paint and finishes! Oversized front deck to enjoy the views of the city and amazing sunsets! The yard features fruit trees, front fire pit, and chicken coop and a 12x20 shop. Schedule a tour today!