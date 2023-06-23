BRAND NEW 1,765 sq ft manufactured home on 5+ private acres close to town! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, living room, family room, and dining area. On one side of the home is the primary bedroom with two closets and a large full bathroom. On the other side of the home is the remaining 3 bedrooms and main bathroom. Property is serviced by well and septic. Room for shop and animals!! You don't want to miss this beautiful view and serene setting with abundant wildlife!
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $420,000
