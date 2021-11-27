VINTAGE CHARM 4 BD/2 BA Beautiful home completely remodeled on oversized lot with large trees is fully fenced. Extra large rooms with walk in closets, vaulted ceilings, open concept kitchen and lots of storage sweeten the deal. Enjoy the close proximity to the elementary school, lake and shopping. You'll fall in love!
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $419,900
