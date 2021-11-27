 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $419,900

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $419,900

VINTAGE CHARM 4 BD/2 BA Beautiful home completely remodeled on oversized lot with large trees is fully fenced. Extra large rooms with walk in closets, vaulted ceilings, open concept kitchen and lots of storage sweeten the deal. Enjoy the close proximity to the elementary school, lake and shopping. You'll fall in love!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News