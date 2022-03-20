 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $415,000

Open House 3/19 12-2! Meticulously cared for with pride of ownership through out. You'll feel right at home in this rare corner lot that is close to the lake. Large family room with fireplace and lots of natural light. Updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms on main, 2 upstairs and a basement which offers lots opportunity PLUS a work shop. Newer heat pump, sewer line and driveway. Fenced yard with lighting, irrigation, covered patio and gorgeous landscaping. Come see this charming home for yourself!

