Beautifully remodeled home on over 1/3 acre in sought after Columbia heights location. Home recently updated with new paint in and out. New roof, vinyl windows, Great-room features brick fireplace, bedroom on main. Open kitchen with New SS appliances, Extra large master suite, Cozy Woodstove, Big covered back deck overlooking property, detached shop, Woodshed. Separate ADU with Studio, balcony. New flooring, Updated lighting. Backs to green space, Quiet well maintained neighborhood,
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longview police reported Wednesday afternoon that a person on 38th Avenue called 911 to report an unknown man outside the residence.
Kelso police recovered a dead body floating in the Cowlitz River on Thursday morning with no initial evidence of foul play or self-harm.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is at maximum capacity and has begun delaying some elective procedures as COVID-19 hospitalizations increa…
A Kelso man was sentenced Friday to 10 days in jail and 184 hours of monitored community service for two misdemeanors, including one related t…
The City of Longview is planning a cleanup at the Alabama Street homeless camp to improve conditions before fall rains begin, as planning for …
Guest column: Governor’s vaccination and mask mandates trample Washingtonian’s personal rights and should be rescinded
There is no doubt the issue dominating the news and our email inboxes is the Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent vaccination mandate, issued Aug. 9. We s…
Cowlitz County recorded 52 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as continuing high virus activity stresses regional hospitals.
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said while it’s hard to know what the true effect will be, it is “absolutely a concern” that the district will lose staff on Oct. 18.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
There is no set price for the service. Haase and Joplin said they give clients quotes based on the kind of event, number of people and other factors.