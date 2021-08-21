 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $415,000

Beautifully remodeled home on over 1/3 acre in sought after Columbia heights location. Home recently updated with new paint in and out. New roof, vinyl windows, Great-room features brick fireplace, bedroom on main. Open kitchen with New SS appliances, Extra large master suite, Cozy Woodstove, Big covered back deck overlooking property, detached shop, Woodshed. Separate ADU with Studio, balcony. New flooring, Updated lighting. Backs to green space, Quiet well maintained neighborhood,

