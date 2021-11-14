4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $399,900

Enjoy this large home priced for a quick sell backing to your own Green belt! This 4 bedrooms, 2 car attached garage & 1 car detached garage converted to separate ADU with R.V parking great for all your toys. Partially fenced, living room w/fireplace, dining room w/built-ins, kitchen with dining space, fully finished daylight/walkout basement with kitchen & family room w/fireplace, 2 decks and so much more. Enjoy short walks down to coal creek off your own backyard. A Lot of Bang for your buck!