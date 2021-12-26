 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $399,000

Great location in Columbia Heights area! 2 level home with cozy wood fireplace in living room overlooking green space in back. Patio off family room on lower level.4th bedroom on lower level with separate entry. Low maintenance back yard, tree-lined in back. Heat pump to keep you warm in Winter and cool in Summer. 2 car garage with keyed entry. Storage shed.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Removal of eagle nest tree in West Longview ruffles feathers

Removal of eagle nest tree in West Longview ruffles feathers

Bryce Clary, with the local auto dealership Bud Clary and Finch Drive, LLC, said the company “has worked with the City of Longview and USFWS, and has obtained the necessary permits to remove an unsafe tree from the property around Finch Drive in West Longview.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News