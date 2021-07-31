Fully updated home in a darling neighborhood with original charm! Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. New luxury vinyl on main level with original hardwoods underneath. New carpet and paint. SS appliances. Generous size bedroom on main with walk-in closet. Master with attached full bath and sitting room with large walk-in closet! Finished basement. New water heater. Newer roof. Back yard with separate gated entrance. Minutes to schools, Lake Sacajawea, dining, and shopping. Must see!!
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $399,000
An argument between teenagers left one stabbed in the neck Friday evening at a Longview apartment.
Owner Shelley Martin plans to hang up her apron and close her roughly 18-year-old business Saturday, so grab your cream horns before it's too late.
In Longview, state apportion is about 85% of the budget.
Staff shortage at St. John prompts nurse union letter, hospital says high volume of patients causing strain
Current staffing levels at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center are “woefully insufficient” and creating unsafe work conditions, a letter from …
The primary race for position 1 on the Longview School Board appears to be down to a race between Don Cox, a parent and Wahkiakum teacher, and…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
The Southern Washington Babe Ruth Hall of Fame inducted three new members with local ties on Sunday during the opening ceremonies of the North…
Detectives from the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Salem, Ore., Police Department have arrested the prime suspect in the fatal shooting Friday of Clark County sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Brown.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.